Jenna Ortega says filming Beetlejuice 2 made Tim Burton ‘happy’

The actress talks about her reunion with the Wednesday director.

beetlejuice, beetlejuice Will be released on September 4, 2024, and while waiting for the first teaser, Jenna Ortega Some details of the filming have been revealed in the pages of Vanity Fair, Young actress selected by Tim Burton Directed by the same filmmaker 36 years after the release of the first opus, the sequel stars Astrid Deetz, daughter of Lydia (Winona Ryder) and granddaughter of Delia (Catherine O’Hara). And also worn by Michael Keaton in the eccentric Bio Exorcist’s striped costume.

This new version is written by series writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Wednesday Burton had previously directed Jenna. But according to the actress, the filmmakers were happier on the set of the movie than the Netflix series… However, they were already seen having fun there:

“This shoot was a celebration of the fact that everyone was coming back to shoot with real effects, just like the days before, she says about Beetlejuice 2. This is probably the set I’ve seen Tim the happiest on. He was watching the crowd clapping, he was screaming with laughter, it was really great.”

About this Digital special effects are limited to a strict minimum (which Michael Keaton already promised), Jenna Ortega says the fictional town of Winter River has been rebuilt “difficult”, which contributed to the team’s collective enthusiasm. On the other hand, she points out that these set scenes, built on the banks of the Connecticut River, had to be put together very quickly because Warner Bros. had to do it. Filming was banned during the actors’ strike just before the shots finish,

“They rebuilt Winter River, it was crazy, she explains. Everyone living in the area was excited. But we had to finish all our scenes in the middle of Winter River before the strike came, because then they had to destroy that set. I remember this extremely strange energy on set during that last week of filming. For most of the cast members, who were returning to Vermont for the occasion, this feeling of the crowd was strange while at the same time it was an inspiring moment for them. To see this house again, to be united again like before and to once again call each other by the names of their characters…”

Among the new additions to the casting beetlejuice, beetlejuiceIt will also star Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux.

