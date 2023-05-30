Jenna Ortega stars in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday

While almost everyone agrees that Jenna Ortega is the perfect actress for the role of “Wednesday”, the role almost went to someone else…

The series is based on the character from the popular adam’s familyTelevision series and Netflix Originals instantly became wildly popular on the streaming service. It has since become one of the most successful series on the platform, and that success is largely due to Jenna Ortega’s stellar portrayal as Wednesday.

almost any other

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Al Gough and Miles Millar revealed that Netflix initially had no plans to cast Jenna Ortega for the role of Wednesday. The streaming service had several other actors in mind for the lead role.

But Gough and Miller were looking for someone with specific talent and an open mind. They wanted to find someone who was willing to work with them so that together they could create something beautiful. Check out his statement below:

Jenna Ortega Is The Perfect Wednesday Addams pic.twitter.com/wFzDeNu2AY — kyler ☏ (@slshers) October 9, 2022

the possibilities

“Netflix gave us a list of actresses they thought would be a good fit, and Jenna was definitely on that list,” gough said

Then Miller said: “But we wanted to go through the process to see as many people as possible, just to make sure we got the Wednesday right.”

accuracy

“The protagonist of each series becomes an essential participant in the series, it’s inevitable,” Gough continued. “And it takes character accuracy. There’s accuracy in the portrayal of Jenna, there’s accuracy in how the character is written, and there’s accuracy in what Tim does.”

Gough concludes with an apt comparison: “We’ve all had a lot of conversations about this because you just want to make sure you land the plane safely on a very small aircraft carrier in a very large ocean.”

watch season 1 of Wednesday on netflix.