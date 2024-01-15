Jenna Ortega: This Is the Movie Everyone Will Be Talking About in 2024 and It’s Not Beetlejuice 2! – Cinema News

Jenna Ortega, who left the cast of Scream 7 at the end of 2023, will soon star in the psychological thriller, Miller Girl. The film promises some sensual scenes with Martin Freeman that have caused a stir on the internet.

The star of Wednesdays on Netflix will soon star in a psychological thriller that is making internet users react. Jenna Ortega stars alongside Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock…) in Miller’s Girl.

The film, which still has no release date in France, has just been released for streaming in the United States, and there has been a flood of comments on the visuals.

the pitch? A writing assignment brings together two lonely intellectuals: a failed writer, Jonathan Miller, and remarkable student, Cairo Sweet. As we can guess in the trailer above, their meeting will spark sparks…

Written and directed by Jade Haley Bartlett, the film was particularly noted due to the large age difference between its two leads. ,The trope of the schoolgirl who falls in love with her professor is ubiquitous in pop culture, even if it is increasingly condemned. Many people believe that it romanticizes abusive relationships and grooming performed by a man in authority.“, summarizes this article shared by the platform Yahoo!,

After the reactions, daily Mail Invited the film’s intimacy coordinator to talk about behind these intimate scenes between the two actors.

I make sure they consent at all times

,Throughout this process, many people stuck with Jenna to make sure this was what she wanted. She was very determined and completely sure of what she wanted to doReport graziaVia Daily Mail. I adapt myself to the comfort level of my actors, especially in a production where there is a large age difference between the actors. I am very attentive, I ensure that their limits are not crossed at any time. And again, I make sure – especially with someone very young – that they consent at all times.”,

Where will we see Jenna Ortega in the coming months?

For the record, Jenna Ortaga made a surprise appearance late last November except scream saga, As we told you at the time, following Melissa Barrera’s dismissal following “controversial comments” regarding the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, Jenna Ortega announced she was leaving the project for “schedule conflicts.”

In addition to Miller’s Girl, the Wednesday actress has credits on Finestkind, which recently arrived on the Paramount+ platform. She will also soon star in Death of a Unicorn with Paul Rudd.

Jenna Ortega will also play Winona Ryder’s daughter Lydia Dietz in Beetlejuice 2. This much-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice film will release on September 11, 2024.

For the record, Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday has been renewed for a second season. The release of season 2 may be delayed until 2025 due to the writers’ and actors’ strike.