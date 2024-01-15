Jenna Ortega: “We need to see strange, disturbing stories again”

i loved Beetle Juice When I saw it as a kid. This is a cult film. What is your relation with this film?

I have always liked this film. I think I saw him for the first time at a friend’s house. After that, I watched it whenever it came on television, often on Halloween. In fact, I think I knew who Beetlejuice was before I even saw the movie. I also knew who Lydia was. I was able to recognize the costumes. We saw them everywhere on Halloween.

We will definitely see them everywhere again!

Yes, I am very happy that the film industry has revived. Today studios want to attract people to the theater. And for that, they make reboots or sequels, but I think bringing Beetlejuice back to life is different. That’s a good thing because we need to see weird, disturbing stories again. We need to showcase art to the younger generation who are always on their smartphones. The weirder the better.

Can you tell us who you play and what happens in the film?

I don’t know what I can or can’t reveal, but basically, I’m Astrid, Lydia Dietz’s daughter. She’s weird, different, but not in the way you might think. The relationship between Lydia and Astrid is very important. It’s about making up for lost time and putting the pieces back together. That’s great if you love the character of Lydia and can’t wait to be reunited with her.

I’m trying to imagine what your character looks like. You are Lydia’s rebellious and awkward daughter, and as a result, I imagine a bright, radiant, joyful person.

(laughs) I wouldn’t say it’s bright and sunny at all. Astrid is not unlike Lydia. All children who rebel want to get away from their parents. They oppose every choice of their parents. Astrid too, but that doesn’t mean she wears pink and becomes a cheerleader. Let’s say she holds herself up against her mother’s past.

At first, me Beetle Juice, Lydia says: “I am strange and unusual myself.” This quote is cult.

Yes. To me, Lydia really is the best character ever. It was not easy for me to play someone who moves her eyes while speaking! But you see, it was still extremely fun to play.

You said episodes of the new season Wednesday were independent of each other, that each was a kind of little film in itself, and it leaned more towards horror.

Yes, that’s what I remember from the scripts I read. We haven’t started filming. Two years would have passed by the time shooting of the second season began. Besides, I am currently wondering if I should not prepare myself. I don’t consider myself a fan of “method acting.” On the other hand, I think it’s important to slowly immerse yourself in your character’s world and adapt to their character, especially when you have to play them for a long period of time. So, maybe it’s time for me to be a little more sarcastic and watch movies that get me in the mood Beetle Juice! Reading the script was fascinating. I loved discovering new characters. The universe is supernatural. The series already includes some form of werewolves and vampires, but this time we’re going a little further.