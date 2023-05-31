Jenna Ortega Would Be Perfect For This Role In The DCU, According To Her Fans

Admin 23 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 42 Views

According to this fan art, the ‘Wednesday’ star wouldn’t look out of place as a superheroine.

If it were for a sinister.heroic fan, Jenna Ortega would have been included in the DCU a long time ago. They . made a nice piece of fan art WednesdayActress in the role of Raven. Maybe a good sign for James Gunn and Peter Safran to further expand the comics universe?

Judging by the positive reactions from many fans, the project may have a future. Incidentally, Horrific.Heroics wasn’t even the first fan to make the comparison. Variants of Ortega as Raven have surfaced on the Internet before.

Who is Raven?

Raven is a half-demon who can feel emotions and control her spirit during battle. Prior to this, a teen version of Raven has already gained popularity in animated series such as teen Titans And teen Titans Go!,

Raven has also appeared in live action in the superhero series titans, In this, her character was played by Teagan Croft. Taissa Farmiga voiced the character in several animated DC films such as Justice League Vs. teen Titans And Justice League Dark: Apocalypse War,

secretly already in the mcu

By the way, did you know that Ortega is technically already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The former child star’s first film role was in iron Man 3 in 2013, in which she played the daughter of the Vice President.

With Ortega’s current popularity in Hollywood, it is only a matter of time before she lands her next major film role. It remains to be seen whether he will be taking on the role of Raven.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Why is there a prehistoric tooth on the Titanic?

This is perhaps the most famous wreck in human history: the Titanic. The ship is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved