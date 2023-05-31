Jenna Ortega Would Be Perfect For This Role In The DCU, According To Her Fans

According to this fan art, the ‘Wednesday’ star wouldn’t look out of place as a superheroine.

Judging by the positive reactions from many fans, the project may have a future. Incidentally, Horrific.Heroics wasn’t even the first fan to make the comparison. Variants of Ortega as Raven have surfaced on the Internet before.

Who is Raven?

Raven is a half-demon who can feel emotions and control her spirit during battle. Prior to this, a teen version of Raven has already gained popularity in animated series such as teen Titans And teen Titans Go!,

Raven has also appeared in live action in the superhero series titans, In this, her character was played by Teagan Croft. Taissa Farmiga voiced the character in several animated DC films such as Justice League Vs. teen Titans And Justice League Dark: Apocalypse War,

secretly already in the mcu

By the way, did you know that Ortega is technically already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The former child star’s first film role was in iron Man 3 in 2013, in which she played the daughter of the Vice President.

Jenna Ortega in Iron Man 3 pic.twitter.com/3z711UXfio – MCU Content (@MarvelsContent) December 13, 2022

With Ortega’s current popularity in Hollywood, it is only a matter of time before she lands her next major film role. It remains to be seen whether he will be taking on the role of Raven.