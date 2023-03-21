Jenna Ortega’s Future Projects

Wandinha and Pânico star, Jenna Ortega has several successes under her belt – and promises many more from now on

Since debuting as the frightening Wandinha in November 2022, Jenna Ortega has drawn the attention of entertainment lovers. Especially after the actress expanded her curriculum with roles in hits like X – The Mark of Death It is Panic V.

It’s not just suspense, however, that lives Jenna Ortega — as much as she has also participated in titles such as The Nanny: Queen of Death It is You. At the age of 20, the actress has already proven her versatility by participating in films. Life After, the middle sister It is yes day; not to mention the period in which the little girl lived. janein Jane the Virgin.

+++READ MORE: Producer justifies himself after calling Jenna Ortega ‘toxic and petty’

After presenting even an episode of the famous Saturday Night Live, ortega is one of the most talked about actresses of the moment and, even so young, promises even more successful projects in the future. And, luckily, the productions in which the actress has already been confirmed flow between different genres, ensuring that we see a Jenna even more versatile.

See, below, everything we already know about the projects starring Jenna Ortega:

+++READ MORE: Jenna Ortega reveals that she turned down Wandinha several times; understand

Wandinha (season 2)

Confirmed in January of this year, the second season of Wandinha is one of the most anticipated projects of ortega. It is not yet known which artists should be kept in the new phase, nor if the direction will return to the hands of Tim Burton, Gandja Monteiro It is James Marshallbut the return of Jenna as Wandinha was indicated by the renewal teaser. Check out:

Wandinha is officially renewed for season 2. Only on MY website. 🖤✌️ pic.twitter.com/DRV0TzgINa — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) January 6, 2023

Winter Spring Summer Or Fall

Now, the time has come for fans of Wandinha who missed a romance in the plot. Already in the post-production phase, Winter Spring Summer Or Fall will count on Jenna Ortega It is Percy Hynes WhiteO Xavier in the series of Netflixas a romantic couple.

+++READ MORE: At Your House or at Mine?: Is it worth watching the comedy with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher?

Directed by Tiffany Paulsen and with a script by Dan Schofferthe drama promises to tell the story of “two teenagers who meet and fall in love over four days of the year”, according to NME. Marisol Nichols It is Adam Rodriguez are also in the cast.

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White in a scene from ‘Wandinha’ (Photo: Disclosure / Netflix)

Beetlejuice 2

One of the most acclaimed films of the 1980s, Beetlejuice will finally get a sequel, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Still in the negotiation phase, the recording of the sequel should take place in London, between May and June.

+++READ MORE: Beetlejuice 2: What does the screenwriter think about the sequel?

If the plans actually get off the ground, reports indicate that Jenna Ortega can play the daughter of Lydia — a character who, in the 1988 film, was played by the renowned Winona Ryder. In addition to the protagonist Wandinhathe project will still be able to count on the return of Tim Burton as director, and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice.

Finestkind

Announced a few years ago, the feature film written and directed by Brian Helgeland would be starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort It is zendayauntil it was bought by Paramount+ in 2022. Having its recordings finished in May of the same year, Finestkind is now starring Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega It is Tim Daly.

+++READ MORE: Zendaya wins the Golden Globe for the first time

According to NMEthe police thriller promises to tell the story of two brothers (foster It is wallace), while realistically representing the world of fishing. Forced to “make a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate”, the brothers realize that sacrifices must be made, as the bonds between them and their father (Tommy Lee) are put to the test.

Jenna Ortega and Aaron Stanford on Finestkind

Miller’s Girl

Directed and scripted by Jade Halley Bartlett, the romantic comedy promises to narrate what happens when “a creative writing assignment produces complex results between a teacher and his talented student”. In the plot, Jenna will play the apprentice martin freemanactor known for his roles in The Hobbit, black Panther It is The Reply.

+++READ MORE: Black Panther 2: Filming Without Chadwick Boseman Was ‘Weird and Sad,’ Reveals Martin Freeman

Also starring Dagmara Dominicczykthe script for the feature has drawn attention since 2016, when it became featured in Black list (via Nylon). Currently in the early stages of production, the script was considered one of the best unproduced projects of that year.

Project between The Weeknd and Trey Edward Shults

Still mysterious and untitled, the project based on an original idea by The Weeknd was first announced a month ago on the deadline. With direction of Trey Edward Shultsaccording to reports, the feature should have Jenna Ortega It is Barry Keoghanin addition to a possible participation of the The Weeknd.

+++READ MORE: The Weeknd will star in a film with Jenna Ortega, from Wandinha