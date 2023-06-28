Jennifer Aniston (54) always has this affordable product in her bag. Nina

At 54, Jennifer Aniston is still as radiant as she was at the beginning of her acting career. Her good genes — and expensive beauty treatments — probably have something to do with it. But the star also has a very affordable beauty secret that costs barely 12 euros. “Expensive products with impressive claims ruined my skin.”

Just because you can buy everything doesn’t mean you should choose the most expensive option. This has been proven by many stars who swear by affordable beauty products. For example, we previously wrote that Gigi Hadid always uses Maybelline Foundation and Meghan Markle Body Lotion from Nivea.

The actress swears by this affordable product against chapped lips

Care products for Aniston don’t even have to be expensive. In an interview with The Cut and Alley, when asked which one, he revealed beauty essentials Always in his bag.

To keep her lips soft, the actress uses a simple jar of Dr. K’s balm. Hauschka, an affordable brand which is easily available with us. You can get it here for twelve euros.



you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

This product is said to work wonders for chapped and cracked lips due to ingredients like wound clover, calendula and St. John’s wort. Pamela Anderson also recently revealed that she always has a potty in her bag.



you can’t see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

Always in Aniston’s bag too? “I also always have Estée Lauder’s Fig Lip Liner, I’ve been using that pencil for years.”

Expensive Bottles With Impressive Claims That Aniston Doesn’t Want to Know About

The rest of her beauty routine is simple too, something she shares with the actress. “The skin care rules I swear by are cleansing, using a toner, and applying moisturizer.”

And the products don’t have to be expensive. “Once I started earning enough money to afford expensive products with sexy bottles and impressive claims, I decided to give them a try. But my skin broke out and became irritated. I believe that the simpler, natural and easier your routine is, the better your skin will be.

Read also:

Coup Rachel, anyone? Jennifer Aniston Just Launched a New Brand With Hair Products—How Could It Be Otherwise

Fan of budget beauty? Stars Like Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham Swear By These Affordable Products