Jennifer Aniston (54) shares her favorite salad recipe

In her Friends years, Jennifer Aniston always ate the same thing for lunch season after season: a Cobb salad.

It consists of iceberg lettuce, watercress, endive and romaine (cos lettuce), served in neat rows in a bowl or on a plate, with further tomatoes, bacon, turkey breast, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, chives and Roquefort.

own recipe

She’s still a fan of it, but now she’s made her own delicious salad to serve more often. “I don’t really like romance,” she told the Today Show. “So my base is butterhead lettuce. I throw mushrooms on that, I also like Brussels sprouts and tomatoes.”

‘I’ll never give up my cheese’

“Additionally avocado, kalamata olives, always some cheese — I’ll never give up my cheese. I add shaved parmesan, pecorino, feta or all of them. Chopped almonds, sunflower seeds. And then a shredded broiled or cooked Poached egg, oil with a vinaigrette and vinegar. And just good old ranch dressing on the weekend.

*Ranch dressing is a popular American dressing made of buttermilk, mayonnaise, salt, garlic, onion, mustard, green herbs and spices such as black pepper, paprika and mustard seed.

Want to get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every week? The best of Nouveau.nl, Maxima and Culture for fun women with style. subscribe