Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis as a drug family in We’re the Millers

How do you smuggle a large consignment of drugs from Mexico into the US? Simple: disguise yourself as a model family and drive through customs in a drug-laden camper, smiling politely.

David (Jason Sudeikis) is a drug dealer. Well, he deals in some soft drugs. It’s all small beer, especially compared to the amount of drugs its supplier deals with.

We’re the Millers

David has problems with a supplier when criminals steal all his stock and all his earnings. Cocky Brad (Ed Helms) wants his money and his belongings back.

he knows We’re the Millers There is one way David can pay off his debt: he has to go to Mexico to collect a shipment of drugs for Brad and smuggle them across the border in a camper.

All well and good, but a man in his thirties alone in a motorhome is going to attract customs attention anyway.

Jennifer Aniston

David knows a trick: no one suspects a typical American model family – father, mother and two children – of drug trafficking. Now all David has to do is find such a family.

He asks his neighbor Kenny (Will Poulter) to play the role of his son. With stripper Rose (Jennifer Aniston) and street urchin Casey (Emma Roberts), the family is complete.

Will the ‘family’ Miller manage to get the drugs safely through customs? you see it We’re the Millers.