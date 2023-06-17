Jennifer Aniston swears by this affordable lip balm

You’ve probably noticed that Jennifer Aniston has gorgeous lips – as well as her fashion sense. In fact, we love to throw every beauty or skin care product into our shopping cart. But unfortunately not everything is equally affordable. So far! Jen swears by a very affordable lip balm that you can buy right away in this article.

The Lip Balm That Jennifer Aniston Swears By

Jennifer (*drumroll*) Dr. Hauschka! The balm costs eight euros and is enriched with calendula, wound clover and St. John’s wort. Perfect for repairing chapped and chapped lips. In an interview with The Cut and Ally, Jennifer previously said she always has this balm in her bag. And the best part: You can also buy it yourself below at a very reasonable price. Text continues below the image.

Douglas Doctor. Hauschka / Lip Care Stick

Jennifer has been using lip balm for years and even says that she is a bit addicted. For example, she previously told Glamor that she’d whisk her away to a desert island if she could only bring him three beauty products. Will Jennifer Aniston’s Bootcut Jeans Be Number Two? It just might happen.