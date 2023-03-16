Jennifer Aniston talks about insomnia and claims that being able to sleep ‘is beautiful’

Jennifer Aniston spoke again in a new interview with InStyle magazine about his struggle with insomnia and acknowledges that lack of sleep can lead to many health problems. The actress stated that being able to sleep “is beautiful” and for that reason, these days she appreciates the value of sleeping well.

“Sleep is extraordinary. It’s beautiful. But boy did I take that for granted when we were young. When you’re younger, you kind of take that for granted. You think, ‘I can get by on three or five hours of sleep and I feel great,’ and then all of a sudden it starts not working… your performance isn’t as good as it should be.”

Jennifer acknowledged that insomnia has already caused some conflicts, but now she is better able to deal with it:

“Your whole body is doing all the work it does during the day. You realize that lack of sleep leads to all kinds of health problems”, she comments, stating that luckily over the years she managed to develop a routine that is working well for her now:

“I don’t push myself that hard (in a workout) because it can lead to injury when your body and brain aren’t fully rested. I just try to do my best and just figure out everything possible to ensure a good night’s sleep.”

The actress had already touched on this subject in a conversation with “People” magazine, and said at the time that she fears the idea of ​​spending another night “counting the cracks in the walls” while observing the effects of sleep loss.

She said: “I dread spending another night counting cracks in the walls. I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don’t start noticing the effects of lack of sleep when we’re younger, because we’re so invincible…” now you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your mental function and your physique.

The former ‘Friends’ star went on to explain that the more she “worries” about getting to sleep, the harder it is to do so and revealed that in the past she has also suffered from sleepwalking.

“And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep. I’m known for (sleepwalking)… I was woken up by the house alarms that I triggered. And I don’t think I do that anymore – that’s when I was super sleep deprived. The body is saying, ‘Now don’t go out and turn the alarm off again, okay?’” she claims.

Jennifer says that several times she sought medical help, and assures that it became increasingly difficult to stay healthy because the lack of sleep prevented her from exercising.

“It became something I was really struggling with. It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can’t really respect the three pillars of health – which are diet, exercise and sleep (…) if you really can’t exercise, you can’t eat right, you haven’t slept well because your clock biology is completely altered”, he laments.

INFERTILITY

For the first time Jennifer Aniston decided to speak candidly about motherhood in a new, candid interview with Allure magazine, in its latest print issue. This time the actress spoke bluntly about the rumors that her marriage to brad pitt ended because she did not want to give the actor children. Something totally false and cruel, according to her.

Talking about children was a thorn in the side of the actress. That’s because Jennifer confesses now that she tried several times to be a mother, and just couldn’t. She had never brought it up before because she wanted to protect herself and it was a sensitive topic.

“I’m tired of the scrutiny as a sport and the body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of journalism,” the actress once told the Huffington Post. Because to protect herself, Aniston avoided the subject and claimed her right to decide whether or not she wanted to have children.

But now, at 53, she’s opening up and has revealed the real reasons she hasn’t had children: As much as she tried to get pregnant, whether through natural means or IVF, she couldn’t.

She explains: “That story that I was selfish and only cared about my career… God forbid a woman to be successful and not have a child”, she vented. “To say that Brad and I broke up and ended our marriage because I didn’t bear him a child was an absolute lie. At this point, I have nothing to hide,” she told Allure magazine, recounting her years of pain and frustration on the trek trying to conceive with a child that never came.

“All those years and years of speculation were really tough. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, whatever… I was trying everything,” she recounted.

Jennifer assures that she ‘spent her whole life’ wanting and trying to be a mother, going through different treatments in her two marriages. A problem she always hid, to protect her privacy.

Now that she wants to close this chapter of her life once and for all, she decided to be frank about it:

“I spent years protecting my in vitro history… I have nothing to hide. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. The world creates stories that aren’t true, so I have to say the truth well… The ship has sailed, I don’t need to think about it anymore. I would have given anything to have someone tell me (back there): ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think about it, so here I am,” she reports.

In 2014, in an interview with Allure magazine, Jennifer Aniston criticized the way the press pressed her on the subject of ‘children.

“I don’t like (the pressure) people put on me, on women – that you failed as a woman because you didn’t have children. I don’t think it’s fair. You may not have given birth to a child, but that doesn’t mean you’re not a mother – dogs, friends, friends’ children,” she said.

“I have several friends who have decided not to have children, who can’t have children, or who are trying, but it’s difficult. There are many reasons why someone might not have a child. I find it rude and outrageous to ask,” said the actress.

Aniston has deflected rumors that she puts her career ahead of her family since her marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2005. Since then, he has had a family of six with Angelina Jolie, while Jennifer has been the subject of several stories about why she didn’t have one. children.

“They keep talking about me: that I’m too focused on myself and my career; that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish that is… It still hurts,” she stated.

