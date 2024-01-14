Jennifer Connelly: Good kisses from Zermatt

published
Most likely, on vacationJennifer Connelly: Good kisses from Zermatt
The actress is enjoying the slopes of Valais Resort with her family this weekend.
“Best wishes from beautiful Zermatt,” actress Jennifer Connelly wrote on her Facebook page on Saturday, suggesting that the little team thus immortalized takes a certain pleasure in descending on the slopes of the Valais resort.
In the posted photo, we can see the bright smile of the actress on which there is no visible effect of age. We also guess that she lives very well with her three children, Stellan, Agnes Lark and Kai.
However, there is no trace of her husband, British actor Paul Bettany, father of Stellan and Agnes Lark (Kai was born from her previous relationship with photographer David Dugan).
Jennifer Connelly became best known for her childish role in Sergio Leone’s final feature film “Once Upon a Time in America” in the 1980s. An entire generation remembers her especially for the role of Sarah in Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth.” Recently, she marked Retina for her role as Penny Top Gun: Maverick and The Notorious Melanie in the TV series adaptation Snowpiercer.