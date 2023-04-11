Jennifer Coolidge, Tanya from ‘The White Lotus’, has fun after appearing in gay porn

American actress Jennifer Coolidgewhich won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for his performance as Tanya McQuoid in ‘The White Lotus‘, HBO series, was amused to learn that one of his scenes from the filmA Crush for Christmas‘, from Netflix, ended up in a gay porn movie.

The “homage” was made in the introduction of an adult production called ‘Eli Enjoys Tyle’. At the beginning of the video, which ended up going viral on social networks, the two protagonists appear talking sitting on a sofa, when one of them shows the other a scene from the 2021 comedy, in which Jennifer stars alongside Jennifer Robertson and Michael Uriel.

“It’s because gay people just know how to do things, you know?”says the character of the actress in the scene rescued by the porn film. “They are survivors and for some reason they are always obsessed with me. I don’t know why, I like itsays the rest of the message.

In sequence, the characters in the gay porn film then laugh at Jennifer Coolidge’s character’s statement. “Gays know how to do things”agrees one of them, before they start kissing. Check out the scene:

On Twitter, the video of the scene in question reverberated and ended up reaching a friend of the ‘The White Lotus’ actress, Evan Ross Katz, who insisted on sending the porn snippet to the star. By text message, the American artist gave her answer, which was shared on the social network.

“You are the opening for gay porn. You REALLY won.” wrote Evan to Jennifer. The actress, in turn, had fun with the scene: “I haven’t laughed like that in a long time, this is so funny!”celebrated.