Jennifer Coolidge to Receive Comedy Genius Award at MTV Movie Awards



Photo: Disclosure/HBO / Modern Popcorn

Actress Jennifer Coolidge will have another trophy to put on the shelf. On May 7th, she will receive the Comedy Genius Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The star, who has been celebrated by “The White Lotus”, is experiencing a new career moment after two decades of secondary roles.

MTV confirmed on Thursday (4/20) that Coolidge will be honored with the “Comedic Genius” award. With that, she becomes the 6th person to receive the award from MTV, following in the footsteps of Jack Black (“School of Rock”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat: The Second Best Reporter from the Glorious Country Kazakhstan Travels to America”) , Melissa McCarthy (“The Well-Armed”), Kevin Hart (“One and a Half Spy”) and Will Ferrell (“The Scoop”).

The news comes after an awards season for the star who won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, two Critics Choice Awards and a SAG Award for her work as Tanya McQuoid in the hit “The White Lotus”, which has already been confirmed for a 3rd season. season set in Thailand.

Coolidge also stood out playing Stifler’s mother in “American Pie” (1999), in addition to stealing scenes in “Legally Blonde” (2001), but it really broke out on the HBO series.

Humorous even in real life, Coolidge went so far as to say that her career was stagnant, but it took off again after being invited to participate in the video for “Thank U, Next”, by Ariana Grande, in 2018. Laughing, the singer replied that this It was the fakest thing I had ever heard.

In addition to “The White Lotus,” Coolidge most recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s (“Glee”) Netflix series “Welcome to the Neighborhood,” opposite Naomi Watts (“Birdman”). Still on Netflix, she appeared in “Ghost and the CIA”, with David Harbor (“Stranger Things”). And it could also be on Amazon Prime Video, in the comedy “Casamento Armado”, along with Jennifer Lopez.