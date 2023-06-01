Jennifer Lawrence as an inventor in the drama film Joy

Pleasure is an American drama film about the life of Joy Mangano, a single mother who became very wealthy through a simple invention.

Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence) has been creative since childhood. She’s always inventing new things, she invents, but they never lead anywhere.

Now that she’s all grown up, Joy barely has time for it. As a single mother, she did not have to take care of her children alone.

His bedridden mother (Virginia Madsen) and his ex, with whom he is on good terms, also demand his attention. Yet it leads to a major breakthrough: Joy invents the Miracle Mop, a mop that you can wring without getting your hands wet and dirty.

That invention makes him rich and successful overnight. Pleasure Based on the life of Joy Mangano.

Directed by David O Russell (silver linings Playbook, American Hustle) puts its own spin on the true story, adding a few here and there. The result is an energetic, sometimes somewhat goofy film.

Jennifer Lawrence wore during the shooting of Pleasure wig to mimic Joy Mangano’s hairstyle. In the scene where she cuts her hair, Lawrence is also cutting the wig.

At least, that was the intention. He also accidentally cut off a piece of his hair.