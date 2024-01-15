Jennifer Lawrence brings back the babushka trend in Dior headscarf while heading out to dinner in Paris with Zoe Saldana





Her latest look is being seen on the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Yet Jennifer Lawrence looked inspired by vintage style on Thursday as she brought back the babushka trend to grab dinner at Caviar Caspia restaurant, where Zoe Saldana was also seen dining.

She wore a Dior headscarf inspired by traditional Russian costumes With a yellow jacket and a black leather maxi skirt, Jennifer revived the ’10s trend.

The mother of one accessorized the look with a small black handbag and brown mock croc heeled boots.

Once a staple for the elderly, the babushka trend was adopted by the fashion pack following the release of A$AP Rocky’s Babushka Boi in 2019, with the likes of Kendall Jenner, Madonna and Chloë Sevigny wearing the items.

Jennifer Lawrence looked vintage inspired on Thursday as she brought back the babushka trend to grab dinner at Caviar Caspia restaurant, where Zoe Saldana was also dining.

Zoe was seen leaving the restaurant

Jennifer wore a Dior headscarf inspired by traditional Russian costumes With a yellow jacket and a black leather maxi skirt, Jennifer revived the ’10s trend

Zoe, 45, was also seen leaving the eatery, wearing a long black coat over a patterned dress with silver heels.

Jennifer stepped out after being announced as one of the presenters for the 96th Annual Academy Awards along with other stars like Kate McKinnon, Dwayne Johnson and Regina King.

In a press release shared on Thursday, it was revealed that the stars will also be joining other presenters, such as Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Michael Keaton, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also shared additional celebrity names in attendance on its main Instagram page. The caption reads: ‘Meet your second list of presenters for the 96th Oscars.’

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, will also host the anticipated ceremony for the fourth time.

Speaking to People ahead of the event in an article published on Wednesday, he opened up about getting the opportunity to host again.

‘I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs are going to this Oscar,’ he gushed to the outlet. ‘Like you’ve been there before, but it doesn’t matter. It’s still exciting and you still have to perform well.

Kimmel also revealed that he’s been trying to get fit for the big night and said he’s simply indulged in “sad salads and a lot of pathetic canned food that gets delivered to my house.”

The mother of one accessorized the look with a small black handbag and brown mock croc heeled boots

She looked very stylish on the outing

Jennifer was joined by a male friend as they left the restaurant

Zoe, 45, was also seen leaving the eatery, wearing a long black coat over a patterned dress with silver heels as she stepped out with a female friend.

Jimmy thanked his wife and co-executive producer, Molly McNerney, and the entire team, saying, ‘We work very hard to make the show as good as it can be.’

The star – who tied the knot with his wife in 2013 – said that Molly, ‘always has a certain amount of anxiety about everything and feels the need to remind me of everything that goes along with hosting the Oscars. ‘

‘Weirdly, it makes me more willing to do it. Perhaps I am logical by nature. But I know what I’m doing.

Jimmy later said, ‘The big challenge is always trying to keep the show going, so it’s a matter of picking your spots and turning up when you’re needed and staying out of the picture when you’re not needed.’

‘We’ve got some really great movies and great actors and actresses. It’s difficult, but I think we’ve figured it out as best we can.

Previously announced presenters include: Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Hui Kwan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.

Other stars will also take to the stage next month to deliver memorable performances at the annual event, such as Barbie’s Ryan Gosling who is set to sing I’m Just Kane.

Billie Eilish will perform What Was I Made For, John Baptist will sing It Never Went Away while Becky G is set to take the stage to perform The Fire Inside.

Scott George and the Osage Singers will be singing Wazzaze (A Song for My People) by Killers of the Flower Moon.