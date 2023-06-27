Jennifer Lawrence denies affair with Liam Hemsworth: ‘Complete nonsense’ Backbiting

Admin 23 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 43 Views

from our entertainment editors

June 27, 2023 at 3:52 pmUpdate: 19 minutes ago

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t kiss Liam Hemsworth while dating singer Miley Cyrus. The 32-year-old actress said this in an American talk show watch what happens live with Andy Cohen,

(tags to translate) gossip

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

These are our must-see acts at Rolling Loud Rotterdam

credit: Bowie Van Loon We understand that you are going to see Kendrick Lamar on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved