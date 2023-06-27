Jennifer Lawrence denies affair with Liam Hemsworth: ‘Complete nonsense’ Backbiting

June 27, 2023 at 3:52 pmUpdate: 19 minutes ago

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t kiss Liam Hemsworth while dating singer Miley Cyrus. The 32-year-old actress said this in an American talk show watch what happens live with Andy Cohen,

It’s been rumored for years that Hemsworth cheated on Lawrence while he was dating Cyrus.

On the talk show, host Andy Cohen asked his guest Lawrence about the alleged affair. The actress said, “There is no truth in this.” “Complete nonsense.”

popular number flowers Cyrus’ film, which came out in January this year, fueled the rumors again. The music video of the song features the singer wearing a gold outfit. Lawrence wore the exact same dress on the red carpet.

Miley Cyrus, left, in Flowers clip, Jennifer Lawrence, right, on the red carpet. Photo: Miley Cyrus, Getty Images

kissed, but not during relationship with Cyrus

lawrence and hemsworth played together hunger gamesfilms, in which she played the roles of Katniss Everdeen and Gale Hawthorne.

Lawrence said, “We all know that Liam and I kissed once.” That kiss happened in 2015, while Hemsworth and Cyrus split in 2013. Three years later, they got into an on-again relationship.