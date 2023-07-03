Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Fighting naked is fun’

“These three stars are for Jennifer,” wrote Onez Man in their review of “No Hard Feelings”. Not Aniston or Lopez, but Jennifer Lawrence (32) impresses in this spicy romantic comedy as a charmer hired by parents to help their 19-year-old son thrive. The deal: Sex in front of the car.

Jennifer Lawrence “Director Jean Stupnitsky (“Bad Teacher,” “Good Boys”) showed me an ad years ago in which parents offer a financial reward to a woman who goes on a date with their shy son. I thought it was a funny anecdote, but Jean immediately saw a movie in it.”

– ‘No Hard Feelings’ is reminiscent of ‘American Pie’ and ‘The 40 Year Old Virgin’. We have never seen you in a film like this before.



lawrence “I have long dreamed of playing a role in a comedy film. It definitely should have been a funny comedy, and there aren’t too many movies like that. But the script of ‘No Hard Feelings’ was way ahead of the competition.

– Some reviewers question the film about a 30-year-old woman who seduces an unsuspecting student for money.



lawrence “Well, it’s hard to make comedy without hurting someone. We have learned from the mistakes of our predecessors. We avoid the bad jokes, I’m just embarrassing myself.”

– You get to be absolutely naked with some drunken idiots in the movie.



lawrence “A lot of people asked me, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ I didn’t hesitate for a second, I thought it was ridiculous! We rehearsed that scene thoroughly and I can assure you, everyone felt safe.”

– For the role of the idiot Percy, 21-year-old Broadway star Andrew Barth Feldman was chosen. The auditions were special, he said: “I had to look into Jennifer Lawrence’s eyes and ask her to fuck me.”



lawrence (laughs) “Many youngsters asked me this question, but he was the only one for whom it worked. I was worried because early twenties are often unbearable. But Andrew No: He was smart, cool and perfect for the part.

– Your ‘Hunger Games’ colleague Liam Hemsworth once said: ‘I hated kissing scenes with Jennifer because she had bad breath.’



lawrence “I just had something with garlic and tuna. Casual! now is the time Liam Leave that incident behind.”

‘No Hard Feelings’ is now playing in cinemas.