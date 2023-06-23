Jennifer Lawrence gives a white T-shirt a stylish upgrade

There are tons of great outfits you can create with a white T-shirt in your wardrobe. For example, actress Katie Holmes previously proved that you can never go wrong with a jeans and white T-shirt combination. Actress Jennifer Lawrence takes a different approach and turns a simple top into something ravishing. Scroll down for images.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.

Now we know that Jennifer Lawrence likes something stylish and practical. For example, no one was surprised when she wore slippers under her prom dress. After all the great moments for his new movie don’t mindSo, she wears casuals with a white T-shirt during outings. However, she does give it a stylish upgrade.

a white t-shirt but a little different

Do you have this white oversized t-shirt hanging in your closet too, but want to pair it differently? Then reach for satin baggy pants like J-Law’s. This dress fits like a glove and is perfect for everyday things like walking around the city centre. The satin pants are nice and roomy and look very chic at the same time. A win-win situation as far as we’re concerned that makes every woman happy.

Would you like to recreate such a sporty yet stylish look? Then wear a white tee and baggy satin trousers with the insanely popular Birkenstocks sandals. Don’t forget the practical shoulder bag. For example, choose a Uniqlo bag that sells out quickly. Check out her look below:

gothamGetty Images