Jennifer Lawrence Has Found Her Sweet Spot in ‘No Hard Feelings’ and She Enjoys It

Admin 33 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 47 Views


This is probably the comedy movie of the summer: No Hard Feelings. The R-rated comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence is widely seen in cinemas. The actress herself is looking very excited about her role in this fun film.

In an interview, Lawrence talked about the fun she had while filming don’t mind,

Lawrence’s new favorite spot
The actress says she wanted to act in a comedy for a long time, but at the same time, she is not very enthusiastic about the current repertoire of the genre. “I was never against it, but you must have seen the films that came out. I don’t want to name anything specific, but nothing funny came out.

Although she has repeatedly turned down roles in comedies, she says she enjoyed filming don’t mind, Actress Cameron Diaz also praised Lawrence’s comedic portrayal. “It’s something you were born to do, hard r comedy. This might just be your favorite spot,” Diaz said.

just humor?
It seems that Lawrence is quite fond of foraying into the comedy genre. so she tells herself “so confident” The feeling was felt during filming and a wave of sadness washed over him when filming was over. “If this is my favorite place, I will never want anything else,” Lawrence said.

don’t mind Can be seen in cinemas now. Watch the trailer below.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

‘I was pregnant by my rapist’

In an emotional interview, Lady Gaga said she became pregnant when she was 19 after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved