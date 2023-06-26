Jennifer Lawrence Has Found Her Sweet Spot in ‘No Hard Feelings’ and She Enjoys It



This is probably the comedy movie of the summer: No Hard Feelings. The R-rated comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence is widely seen in cinemas. The actress herself is looking very excited about her role in this fun film.

In an interview, Lawrence talked about the fun she had while filming don’t mind,

Lawrence’s new favorite spot

The actress says she wanted to act in a comedy for a long time, but at the same time, she is not very enthusiastic about the current repertoire of the genre. “I was never against it, but you must have seen the films that came out. I don’t want to name anything specific, but nothing funny came out.

Although she has repeatedly turned down roles in comedies, she says she enjoyed filming don’t mind, Actress Cameron Diaz also praised Lawrence’s comedic portrayal. “It’s something you were born to do, hard r comedy. This might just be your favorite spot,” Diaz said.

just humor?

It seems that Lawrence is quite fond of foraying into the comedy genre. so she tells herself “so confident” The feeling was felt during filming and a wave of sadness washed over him when filming was over. “If this is my favorite place, I will never want anything else,” Lawrence said.

| Jennifer Lawrence ‘only wants to do hard R-rated movies’ because she ‘felt off’ shooting the No Hard Feelings movie https://t.co/zELCZMQkiR – LADbible News (@LADbibleUKNews) 22 June 2023

don’t mind Can be seen in cinemas now. Watch the trailer below.