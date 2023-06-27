Jennifer Lawrence Has No Regrets About Nude Scene In Cinema Movie





American actress Jennifer Lawrence can currently be seen in the film in Dutch cinemas don’t mind, A moment in that film is memorable for many film lovers. It is a fight scene in which the actress can be seen nude on the beach. His entourage often asked him whether he should play the scene.

Still, he did not doubt himself for a moment. At the same time, after #MeToo, the role of intimacy coordinators is increasing on the sets and the objections of actors and actresses who are weak in the scene are being heard more.

Jennifer Lawrence about nude scene: ‘It was hilarious to me’

“Everyone in my life and environment did the right thing. They kept asking me, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure?” Jennifer Lawrence said in an interview Diversity, “But I didn’t even have to think about it. It was so ridiculous to me,” she says of the nude scene.

This is Lawrence’s first fully nude scene. 32 year old Oscar winning actress, best known for her role in silver linings Playbook And hunger gameshave previously shot partially nude for films like save the sparrow Since 2018

Clothes get stolen while swimming nude

In the movie don’t mind Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie, a 32-year-old Uber driver whose car is impounded for not paying taxes. So he has to look for a new car. So it is Maddie who answers an ad placed by a wealthy couple. The couple offers her a brand new car. But then she has to go on dates with her socially awkward 19-year-old son to prepare him for college life.

Later in the film, Maddie and the 19-year-old introverted student arrive at a beach where they strip down to go for a nude swim. But when they are swimming in the water their clothes are robbed. Maddie, played by Jennifer Lawrence, decides to fight the clothes thieves naked in order to get her belongings back.

Jennifer Lawrence had to ‘rehearse a lot’ for this scene

The moment is one of many awkward, sexually charged scenes in the film, but is the only scene in which the actress actually has to undress explicitly. Jennifer Lawrence had to “rehearse a lot” to pull off the scene.

Still, it was not uncomfortable even for a moment. “It didn’t feel weird or unsafe. “It was completely professional,” says the actor who plays Jennifer Lawrence’s 19-year-old rival.

the film don’t mind Currently showing in Dutch cinemas.

