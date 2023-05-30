Jennifer Lawrence is clearly every man’s dream woman in the movie ‘No Hard Feelings’



Controversial coming-of-age comedy No Hard Feelings has got its second trailer. The film, directed by Gene Stopnitsky, stars Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.

known for drama films like Lawrence The Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook and American HustleBut now the actress will be seen in comedy.

What is the film about?

Maddie is on the verge of losing her childhood home. To earn some extra money, she accepts a remarkable job offer: wealthy parents are looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he starts college. But Maddie soon learns that Dor Percy hasn’t kept himself under wraps.

trailer

latest trailer for don’t mind The show focuses on Lawrence’s character Maddie, who struggles to make money. We also get our first look at the strange relationship that Maddie and Percy develop with each other. Watch the full trailer below:

Controversy

Although the film is yet to come out, many people have already criticized the age difference between the two main characters. Despite the criticism, there are many who praise Lawrence for showing another side of her acting talent for once.

see you on june 22 don’t mind In Dutch cinemas.

