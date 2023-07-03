Jennifer Lawrence kept hyperventilating during the shooting of this movie



Jennifer Lawrence has been a familiar face in Hollywood for years. The actress often knows how to get high scores in various projects, but she went too far for one movie.

it’s all about Mother! by Darren Aronofsky. The film tells the story of a couple whose serene lives are turned upside down when all kinds of people turn up at their house uninvited and gradually start treating them less like guests.

annoying

So the mystical horror film was not an easy task for Lawrence. His character in the film is going through a tough time. In essential scenes she feels deeply saddened by what happens, but Lawrence has to deal with it as well.

Lawrence wanted to portray her character so strongly that she herself began to hyperventilate at one point and even broke a rib. So the recording had to be stopped for a while so that he could regain consciousness.

Solution

Then other crew members came up with a solution. They knew about the “happy place” of the actress, who has a tent full of glue and a TV in the house to watch “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Hence a similar tent was set up at the studio to help the actress. watch the trailer again below Mother!