Jennifer Lawrence on an embarrassing first date in ‘No Hard Feelings’



Sony Pictures has shared the first clip from No Hard Feelings, which paints a painfully familiar picture of dating.

,On the verge of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) receives an interesting job opportunity: wealthy helicopter parents find someone to date their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy (Feldman), before he leaves for college. are looking for.reads the summary.

the ice hasn’t broken

So in the trailer we see one of Maddie’s attempts at letting Percy come out of his shell in the form of a date. However, Percy seems more interested in the rules regarding soft drinks and alcohol than the beautiful lady sitting in front of him.

Maddie decides to order Long Island Iced Tea for both of them, but ‘The Boy’ doesn’t go down well with it. ,This is the worst iced tea I’ve ever hadPercy said after spitting out the drink. Maddie’s sigh says it all: Her attempt was unsuccessful.

a role in a comedy

No Hard Feelings is directed by Gene Stupnitsky from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Phillips, who also serves as an executive producer. In addition to Lawrence and Feldman, the comedy stars Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales, Laura Benanti, Kyle Mooney, Hasan Minhaj, Eban Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur and more.

don’t mind Can be seen in cinemas from 22 June

