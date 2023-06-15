Jennifer Lawrence on the nude scene in ‘No Hard Feelings’



Jennifer Lawrence Is Mostly Talking About It Lately hunger gamesBecause she wants to return to the franchise (though it hasn’t always gone smoothly…) but now she’s speaking up once again about her latest film, don’t mindAnd especially the sex scenes in it.

The story revolves around Maddy (Lawrence), a cash-strapped delivery courier. When she sees an ad on the Craigslist site from two parents looking for a girlfriend for their 19-year-old son, she decides to respond. Awkward, unpopular Percy is about to have a hard time with his new, old “girlfriend”.

gender

Lawrence, 32, was also supposed to shoot a sex scene with 21-year-old Andrew Bart Feldman. The actress says about this:I took a deep breath, took off my clothes and went into the frame. To do so is extremely awkward and uncomfortable.,

,However, it all went smoothly. Everyone on the sets made both of us feel comfortable and we were constantly being told whether everything was going well or not. Everyone was really nice and it was all very safe,

same opinion

Feldman also did not mind posing nude for the film. Thus says the young actor: “I never asked. I did everything in this movie without thinking too long and before you know it it’s over,

watch the trailer again below don’t mind,