Jennifer Lawrence ‘only wants to do hard R-rated movies’ because she ‘felt off’ shooting ‘No Hard Feelings’

Jennifer Lawrence ‘only wants to do hard R-rated movies’ after ’emotion’ she got from filming Don’t feel bad

hunger games Maddie is the star of a new film following actress Uber Drive, who agrees to a date with the awkward 19-year-old son of a wealthy couple in order to earn some cash.

Rating 15, the comedy premieres tomorrow, June 23, and Lawrence isn’t worried about seeing it once her one-year-old is older.

The 32-year-old gave birth to son Cy in February 2022 and lives with her husband Cooke Maroney.

She tells TalkRadio: “What I’ve learned from other actors is that your kids will never want to see or hear about your movies.”

But we’ll likely be seeing more of Lawrence in raunchy roles like this as she opened up about her experience to steamy-character-pro, Cameron Diaz, for Interview Magazine.

Promoting the film in a plunging, high-leg bodysuit and pull-down joggers, she says of her filming experience: “It was a blast. I’ve always wanted to do comedy and I’ve been asked a million times.

“I was never against it, but you must have seen the upcoming films. I don’t want to name anything in particular, but nothing so ridiculous has happened.”

Lawrence actually has quite the list of films to her name; to the horror of Mother! to the play of silver linings Playbook and by the action of hunger games to the mystery of House at the end of the Street.

But this is his first foray into raunchy comedy and Diaz says: “It’s something you were born to do, hard r comedy. This could be your favorite spot.”

And although she can’t quite put her finger on what she was feeling during the making of No Hard Feelings, Lawrence says: “If this is my sweet spot, I’d never want to do anything else.”

R-rated comedies may be Jennifer’s favorite spot. Credits: Sony Pictures

Although it hasn’t arrived in theaters yet, the actress says she felt a “unique sadness” when she finished filming, and says she felt “very confident” throughout the experience.

But despite finding this new “sweet spot” in the film genre, Lawrence still calls Diaz “the epitome of R-rated comedies.”

In the film, Maddie takes a Craigslist ad job to ‘date’ her ‘un-f**kable’ son in order to bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. The father has made it clear that he wants her to date his son the ‘difficult’ way, so she promises to ‘date’ him with her mind.