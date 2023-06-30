Jennifer Lawrence plays a brilliant inventor in Joy

Pleasure The film is about the life of Joy Mangano, a single mother who became very wealthy overnight through a simple invention.

Joy Mangano (Jennifer Lawrence) has been creative since childhood. She’s always inventing new things, she invents, but they never go anywhere.

Now that she’s all grown up, Joy just doesn’t have time for it. As a single mother, she did not have to take care of her children alone.

His estranged mother (Virginia Madsen) and his ex-girlfriend, with whom he has a good relationship, also seek his attention. Yet it’s a huge success: Joy invents the Miracle Mop, a mop that you can wring without getting your hands wet and dirty.

That invention makes him rich and successful overnight. Pleasure Based on the life of Joy Mangano.

Director David O. Russell (silver linings Playbook, American Hustle) puts its own spin on the true story, adding a few here and there. This results in an energetic, sometimes somewhat chaotic film.

Jennifer Lawrence wore it while shooting Pleasure wig to mimic Joy Mangano’s hairstyle. In the scene where she cuts her hair, Lawrence is also cutting a wig.

At least that was the intention. He also accidentally cut off a piece of his hair.