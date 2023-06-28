Jennifer Lawrence responds to alleged relationship rumors with Liam Hemsworth

as a celebrity, it’s Jennifer Lawrence But it’s hard to keep her life away from the limelight. The actress has been shining on the silver screen over the years and she also has a lot of experience in dealing with rumors and paparazzi. For example, for many years there was speculation as to who Jennifer might have had an affair with. Liam Hemsworth, American talk showwatch what happens live‘ By Andy CohenThe actress has now clarified that position.

A few years back, the rumor mill was in full swing and there was speculation that Jennifer kissed Liam while he was still in a relationship. Miley Cyrus, Rumors heat up again when Miley hits it flowers came out, where she sang about a break-up. According to Jennifer, none of the rumors are true. “There’s no truth to that,” Jennifer said. “Complete nonsense.”

“We all know that Liam and I kissed once,” she explained. “They broke up years later.” That was in 2015, while Liam and Miley broke up in 2013. Liam and Miley got back together in 2016, and broke up again in 2019. Ahh!

hunger gamesThe star fell in love with him in 2019 Husband Cook, And although the two sealed their love with the birth of a child last year, we don’t know much about the couple’s relationship. in an interview with cat sandler For Naked with Kat Sandler Podcast She once told how she had fallen in love with Cook.

“I definitely wasn’t at the place where I thought, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ But I had just met Cook and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit to each other completely. He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. Luckily, there’s paperwork for that. It’s the best. You’re the planet But find the person you love and then make sure he doesn’t leave. So I absolutely wanted to take that offer!” Jennifer said at the time.

