Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Rival’s Complaint: “Dangerous Breath”



Jennifer Lawrence (don’t mind, Paved road) previously denied intentionally eating tuna and garlic for her kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth hunger gamesMovies. so she says in youtube show hot ones,

For several years, Lawrence played the successful role of heroine Katniss Everdeen. hunger games-series. Hemsworth plays Gale Hawthorne, Katniss’ best friend. Later on, they also develop semi-romantic feelings for each other.

awesome kissing scene

Lawrence and Hemsworth had several kissing scenes in the series and according to the Australian actor, they were really awful. He revealed this in 2014 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,

,Whenever we had a kissing scene, she used to eat tuna or garlic or something like that. he was really grossHemsworth said.

not true

According to Lawrence, however, the fork is slightly different in the stem, she says in the online program. hot ones, The actress believes that she has never intentionally eaten tuna or garlic to irritate her opponent.

,It was the only food I liked at that time. I can’t help it we had to kiss all over the placeLawrence replies with a laugh.he just shouldn’t act like this,