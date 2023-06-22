Jennifer Lawrence rocks the perfect daytime look

A transparent jumpsuit only for night hours? Not if you ask Jennifer Lawrence. Thanks to a simple styling trick, the actress manages to simply rock a sexy look during the day.

Jennifer Lawrence in sheer jumpsuit

Lawrence has recently become a fan of a (more) minimalist aesthetic, in which clean lines and a relatively neutral color palette are central. Her stylist Jamie Mizrahi previously selected looks from The Row, Alaia, and Loewe, making the actress look pretty cohesive in 2023 (with some cool luxury, eh). also with watch live what happenswhere lawrence in reference to his new film don’t mind was present, she wore a look in this category. Worth zooming in on, we guess.

sexy day time look

The actress opted for a soft pink jumpsuit, which stands out because of the translucent top and multiple layers of tulle. She turned down the sexy look created by Giorgio Armani Prive day wear Wearing a blazer over it. A smart styling trick, because that’s all there was to know about her body (and outfit). Let’s remember that strategy (because it’s really fun to rock traditional evening pieces during the day too). Lawrence paired the jumpsuit with classic, elegant jewelry and black Christian Louboutin sandals. Her sunglasses, which come from Oliver Peoples, top it off perfectly. maintain quiet luxury, Hear