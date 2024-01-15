Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalia, Natalie Portman…celebrities at Dior fashion show

This Tuesday, February 27, is the second day of Paris Fashion Week. Shortly before 3 p.m., celebrities gathered to attend the Dior fashion show. Director Maria Grazia Chiuri invited her guests to the Jardin des Tuileries to discover her Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection. And as usual, the 5-star front line presented itself at the front of the programme.

Spanish singer Rosalía, dressed in a black down jacket and matching sunglasses, was there, as was American actress Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a dark gray three-piece suit with a vest with a plunging neckline. All sitting on a pair of pointed black pumps. He is also accompanied by South Korean superstar Mingyu. On this occasion, the singer wore a dark blue suit with a sky blue shirt. There was also Deva Castle in jeans and an oversized shirt hanging off her shoulders, and house ambassador Natalie Portman in a bronze-colored tweed skirt suit. They were able to meet Maisie Williams, who plays designer’s sister Catherine Dyer in the new series new lookAired on Apple TV+.

A look at the stars arriving at the Dior fashion show immortalized by Saskia Lavaux: