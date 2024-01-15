Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalia, Natalie Portman…celebrities at Dior fashion show

Admin 7 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

This Tuesday, February 27, is the second day of Paris Fashion Week. Shortly before 3 p.m., celebrities gathered to attend the Dior fashion show. Director Maria Grazia Chiuri invited her guests to the Jardin des Tuileries to discover her Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection. And as usual, the 5-star front line presented itself at the front of the programme.

Spanish singer Rosalía, dressed in a black down jacket and matching sunglasses, was there, as was American actress Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a dark gray three-piece suit with a vest with a plunging neckline. All sitting on a pair of pointed black pumps. He is also accompanied by South Korean superstar Mingyu. On this occasion, the singer wore a dark blue suit with a sky blue shirt. There was also Deva Castle in jeans and an oversized shirt hanging off her shoulders, and house ambassador Natalie Portman in a bronze-colored tweed skirt suit. They were able to meet Maisie Williams, who plays designer’s sister Catherine Dyer in the new series new lookAired on Apple TV+.

A look at the stars arriving at the Dior fashion show immortalized by Saskia Lavaux:

(tagstotranslate)dior

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Progressive metal artist Al Mumin claims he ‘oppressed’ Kendall Jenner in bizarre YouTube video

Al Mumin, the enigmatic frontman of progressive metal band The HAARP Machine, has sparked controversy ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved