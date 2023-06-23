Jennifer Lawrence ‘scared’ to work with Method actor Dagblad Suriname

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about an ever-present fear: dealing with method actors.

The Oscar winner revealed on the YouTube series “Hot Ones” that she would be “terrified” about working with a method actor.

“I would be afraid to work with someone from Method because I wouldn’t know how to talk to them. Like, do I have to have character? Laurent said. “That would only make me nervous. But I didn’t see any other process that I was curious about because you don’t always really know about it.

Lawrence David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” thought of working with famous method actor Christian Bale and adopting his approach to acting.

“It was always on/off, on/off, until I was working on ‘American Hustle,’ when I was working with Christian Bale and I saw the camera turn on and the crew started preparing, like it was going to be 10 seconds … or whatever action to take,” Lawrence recalled. Sounds like a good idea.’ And then I started doing this.

The ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress recently opened up about putting aside her desire to direct during this current state of her career. Lawrence was previously attached to direct “Project Delirium” in 2015, based on the 2012 New Yorker article “Operation Delirium” about military doctors experimenting on soldiers during the Cold War.

Lawrence said, “You know, I always thought (I wanted to direct), and now I’m so tired.” “And it looks very tough.”

He added, “There’s only one time you start your family, it’s the best thing in the world.” I’m just going to try to take care of every second and be present and enjoy it.