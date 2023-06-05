Jennifer Lawrence spotted in slippers with socks

Jennifer Lawrence has a thing for controversial footwear. He was previously spotted on the streets of New York City on a €800 pair of slippers, now it seems he has opted for a cheaper and more practical shoe. In doing so, she breaks a very important fashion rule.



Jennifer Lawrence in flip flops

Last weekend, the 32-year-old actress was spotted in New York City’s West Village wearing a pair of eye-catching shoes: the adidas Adilate Comfort Slide, which you can buy for around €25. Although slippers are often seen in street scenes, Jennifer pairs them with her nemesis, a pair of black socks, for convenience. Of course, socks in sandals are generally considered a wrong stepBut J.Law knows how to cool it (image at bottom of article).

the rest of her look was too athleisure, wearing simple black leggings and a T-shirt, which she paired with a black baseball cap and half-cow gold necklace. He had a phone in one hand and a paper bottle of water in the other. This isn’t the first time Jennifer has stepped out for comfort, last month she was spotted in sleepers on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Oh yeah, blame him.

Ready to relax too? Buy slippers from:

adidas adilate slipper with stripe design www.debijenkorf.nl €40.00