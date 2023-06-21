Jennifer Lawrence stars in ‘No Hard Feelings’ comedy

in comedy risky business (1983), a 19-year-old Tom Cruise (in his breakout role) couldn’t wait to grow up and hired a sex worker when his parents were away. don’t mind offers variations on intonation: 19-year-old Percy’s wealthy parents hire Maddie (JENNIFER LAWRENCE) to ease their shy son and give him a taste of adult life. Maddie is a 32-year-old Uber driver who desperately needs a car and will receive a Buick in exchange for her virginity. You can already guess that this is not going to go smoothly.

Where? risky business managed to deliver a little spicy simple comedy with ease, Will don’t mind is both a raunchy sex comedy and a remarkably serious, moralistic and slightly feminist satire on American materialism. As a result, the film falls between two chairs. And it doesn’t help that the (male) screenwriters suddenly turn Maddie into a saint toward the end. Jennifer Lawrence is in good shape though, but we just love her. (CC)

