Jennifer Lawrence wants to reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen in the new ‘Hunger Games’ movie

if ever new hunger gamesfilm, Jennifer Lawrence is set to play Katniss Everdeen again. The actress herself has said this. There are currently no plans for such a sequel.

“I’m open to returning hunger gamesSuffrage. If Katniss could ever come back into my life, I would 100 percent do it,” Jennifer Lawrence said in a video interview with the website Diversity, they talked to him about comedy don’t mind Which will be released soon and features Lawrence in one of the lead roles. Earlier, Josh Hutcherson also indicated that he would like to play Peeta Mellark again in a new form. hunger games-movie.

Jennifer Lawrence first played Katniss Everdeen in the film hunger games since 2012. followed even after The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014) and finally The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 In 2015.

prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

There are currently no plans for a sequel to those films. Lionsgate is working on a prequel to the successful film series. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Will hit the theaters on November 15, 2023. The film will take place 64 years before the events of the first film. Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes tells the story of a young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth. Apart from this, Hunter Schaefer, Rachel Ziegler, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis can also be seen in that film.