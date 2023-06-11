Jennifer Lawrence wants to return to the film series that made her great



Jennifer Lawrence is just 32 years old but has been a big name in Hollywood for many years now. This is mainly due to his success with hunger gamesMovies. The actress now says she’s interested in returning to the franchise.

Lawrence played the lead role and can be seen as beloved character Katniss Everdeen. Despite the fact that her last appearance was several years ago, she would certainly be interested in reprising the role.

During a recent interview, Lawrence was asked about this. He didn’t have to think much before shouting:For my god’s sake, I’ll do it immediately. If Katniss can come back into my life I will 100% go for it!,

Still, the odds seem slim that this will happen. The franchise is based on the books by Susan Collins and all of the stories with Katniss Everdeen have already been filmed. However, that doesn’t mean the studio has lost interest in new stories.

The prequel film will release later this year The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Outside. If the blockbuster scores well, the studio could also be open to a possible return of Lawrence.