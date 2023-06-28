Jennifer Lawrence Was “Immediately” Rejected for a Major Film Series: A Year After It Had Been a Hit



Jennifer Lawrence has been a household name in Hollywood for quite some time now. The main credit for its mega success goes to the actress hunger gamesBut did you know that Lawrence previously had her eye on another world-famous franchise?

The actress wanted her to get a role twilight, but apparently it didn’t work out very well. Lawrence auditioned but was not offered a role. Actually, the talk of the actress was not even heard.

In a recent interview, Lawrence spoke candidly about this: “I actually auditioned for ‘Twilight,’ but they immediately said it wouldn’t be it. I am not even called now. But it does not matter. My life would have been very different if I’d appeared in ‘Twilight’,

,I mean, a year later I managed to get the lead role in The Hunger Games.Still, Lawrence was close to turning down the role. When she found out how big Twilight had become and the pressure that came with it, she wasn’t sure she wanted to do it.

Thus ends the actress: “I almost turned down ‘The Hunger Games’ because ‘Twilight’ had so many fans. Fandom can be a beautiful thing, but sometimes it’s also really hard. In fact it was never my intention to be so famous and famous. It was hard to deal with in the beginning,