Jennifer Lawrence wears Barbie-inspired mules

After a sheer Dior gown earlier this week, Jennifer Lawrence continues to deliver fashion-forward red carpet moments. The actress was present on the show on Wednesday photo call from the movie don’t mind in Madrid, where Lawrence wore an exotic dress. This time it is not so much the piece of clothing that stands out, but the choice of shoes – which are familiar to us thanks to another movie icon: Barbie. With her chic mules, Jennifer Lawrence proves that barbiecore doesn’t always have to be rosy.

jennifer lawrence wears barbie slippers

The actress appeared on the red carpet in a crisp white Alaia shirt dress, which was styled with a thick leather belt around the waist. Minimal chic? Yes. but the flowy miniskirt added a touch Pleasure To see. Her shoes, inspired by Barbie’s style, were eye-catching to say the least.

Sure, Barbie loves stilettos, but there’s no shoe that screams Barbie more than a pair of high-heeled mules. They also appear in Greta Gerwig’s trailer. barbie, the highly anticipated film starring Margot Robbie, in Fluffy Pink. Jennifer Lawrence’s discreet black style might make a little more sense than bubble gum pinkStyle that Barbie normally wears, the silhouette is chic and stays put.

The so-called Jadrona mules come from IT brand Manolo Blahnik Zero, And it costs €695. You can easily wear timeless heels. Choose a new look, like the actress, or pair them with jeans and a shirt. And for anyone who likes to wear barbiecore in pink: The Manolos in question are also available in pink.