Jennifer Lawrence will seduce a virgin teenager in the new film from the director of one of the best comedies of recent years

Sony released the trailer for What Time Do I Get You? (No Hard Feelings), a new comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and directed by Gene Stupnitsky, also director of Good Boys, one of the best comedies Hollywood has offered us in recent years.



Photo: Sony Pictures / I Love Cinema

Written by Stupnitsky himself alongside John Phillips, the feature tells the story of a woman with serious financial problems who responds to a mother’s announcement to find a girl to date her son before he enters university. Lawrence’s character’s goal here will be to seduce a teenage virgin.

Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur and Ebon Moss-Bachrach accompany Lawrence at the head of the cast of a film in which the Oscar-winning actress – just under 10 years ago for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook da Vida – is also one of the producers.

The exclusive theatrical release of Que Horas Eu Tego? is scheduled for June 22, the same date as Asteroid City, the new work by Wes Anderson that for many is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated productions of 2023. Of course, zero surprises if what interests us now ends up collecting more at the box office.