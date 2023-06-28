Jennifer Lawrence’s nude scene in ‘No Hard Feelings’ is “totally professional,” reports



Jennifer Lawrence (hunger games) finds her nude scene in her new comedy film No Hard Feelings “hilarious”. In a new interview with Variety, she reveals more about how this much-loved scene came to be.

In don’t mind Lawrence plays an Uber driver whose car is impounded. To earn money, she decides to answer an unusual Craigslist ad from a wealthy couple looking for a woman to go on a date with their socially awkward son.

in her naked state

There is a scene in the film where Lawrence’s character strips off all her clothes on the beach. We won’t divulge the exact context, but trust us: The scene in question is hilarious.

When the producers asked her if she wanted to do the nude scene, Lawrence didn’t have to think long.

,My entire team was unsure and wondering if I really wanted this. he did his job well“, says the actress.I really didn’t doubt it for a second. i just thought the whole idea of ​​the scene was hilarious,

very professional

Naturally, before the actual shooting, the scene was heavily rehearsed so that Lawrence would feel comfortable and safe on set. The same applies to his opponent, Andrew Barth Feldman (dear evan hansen,

What does he have to say about the nude scene? ,We quickly hit a good rapport during recording, so nothing felt awkward or insecure. everything was done very professionally,