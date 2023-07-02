Jennifer Lawrence’s worst date is over, says the actress herself



Jennifer Lawrence has been in the news a lot lately. It’s not too surprising, because his new film, don’t mindEfforts are being made to bring it into limelight. Yet now she has come up with another interesting story.

During a recent interview, the actress talked about her new film, in which she tries to woo a young boy. Of course, she is also asked about her own dating life during promotional campaigns. Now she is openly talking about her worst date.

For example, she was asked about her lowest date, to which Lawrence had this to say: “My worst date was actually my own fault. The man I met at that time was very sweet and lovely but died.,

Still, the Oscar-winning actress shares a few more: “We went to the theater together and once I laughed out loud. I laughed and couldn’t stop. This upset not only him but everyone else in the room as well,

Lawrence continues: “It wasn’t even really a joke, but I thought it was all really funny. i laughed and i laughed till it diedIt seems that even the actress is joking about this. Apparently their date seemed so uncomfortable that they must have wanted it.