Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (again) looking for a new home?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s search for a new home is reportedly still not over. A year after finding their dream home in the charming Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, the couple was spotted touring homes on Saturday, March 30. But this time towards New York.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly looking for a New York pied-a-terre. This weekend, the two American stars, wearing sunglasses on their noses, were photographed by paparazzi entering and leaving several homes. The singer, who did not get the expected success from her latest album “This Is Me…Now”, was seen smiling widely while wearing a black pea coat and if-leg jeans.

A huge house in Los Angeles

Last March, the couple took up residence in a very attractive residence located on the west coast of the United States. A huge paradise made up of six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Enough to live comfortably with your children. Jennifer Lopez has twins named Max and Emme (16 years old), who were born from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Ben Affleck had three children with Jennifer Garner: Violet (18 years old), Seraphina (15 years old), who recently opted for Zero Ball, and Samuel (12 years old).

It took the famous “Bennifer” couple at least two years to find their California home. For those fussy about real estate, the search for your new love nest in the Big Apple can begin now…