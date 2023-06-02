Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just bought a new $60 million home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t live without each other. The two had previously immortalized their love with tattoos, but the next thing on their schedule was a house together. After over a year of searching, they finally found it! Or well, cottage, the property covers over 4273 square meters.

Look Inside: Beyoncé and Jay Z Are Buying a $200 Million Home

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You might be able to find the same content in another format, or you might be able to find more information on their web site.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally found a home in posh Beverly Hills after a year-long search. A huge property with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. According to TMZ, the two paid over $60.85 million in cash (!) for the 4,273-square-foot home. That’s more than $15 million above the asking price of $75 million. A bargain if you compare it to the asking price from 2018, when the home was for sale for $135 million.

The listing reveals the home has been ‘recently renovated and expanded’ and features a garage for 12 cars and parking for 80 people. In addition, the home has an indoor gym, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guard house on the property. In addition, the couple has its own bar, a basketball court and a boxing ring.

Could it be crazy? Yes, because there’s also a full hair and nail salon, home theater, wine cellar, whiskey lounge, sauna and massage room, TMZ reports. A swimming pool certainly can and should not be missed.

Sounds unbelievable doesn’t it? See photos of the home for yourself here on TMZ.