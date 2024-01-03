Jennifer Lopez confirms the return of this bold makeup look on the red carpet

During the premiere of the film “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story”, the singer appeared determined to return to the forefront of the beauty scene with graphic makeup.

This Tuesday, February 13, Jennifer Lopez went to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of her film “This is Me… Now: A Love Story”. Available on the Amazon Prime platform from Friday 16th February, the latter showcases the star’s love story and features stunning costumes and breathtaking choreography. Flanked by her husband Ben Affleck, the actress caused a sensation on the red carpet with an ultra sexy black and sheer strapless dress. To complete her look, JLo swept her voluminous hair to the side and opted for smoky, ultra-graphic eye makeup.

“Cat-Eyes” Makeup Is Making a Comeback

A great makeup classic, “cat-eyes” feature a line of eyeliner that extends outward from the eyelid and gives the wearer a cat-like look. Paired with smoky eyes, it can elevate the look and bring boldness and sophistication to any outfit. Determined to be the queen of the evening, Jennifer Lopez chose this beautiful look to bring out her almond-shaped eyes and confirm that sexy “mafioso wife” style makeup is more popular than ever.