Jennifer Lopez furious after video of her drinking

In the video shared by Jennifer via Instagram, she talks about her self-developed cocktail. “I never found anything I really liked, so I made it myself,” says the singer.
J-Lo also discusses how she sometimes turns to alcohol. “I drink responsibly. I don’t do it to get drunk. I do it socially and to have a good time.”
Some of Jennifer’s followers found her words about drinking completely wrong. “It’s so strange that she talks about responsible drinking when her husband has had an alcohol problem for years,” one person wrote in the comments. Second: ‘I’m just confused. Why is she talking about this?’ Third: “It’s the last thing her husband needs right now.” Another wonders why Jennifer “doesn’t respect her husband’s sobriety.”
Others take it again for the singer. One fan commented, “If she wants to drink sometimes, that’s her choice.” The other doesn’t think that Ben’s former alcohol problem is now Jennifer’s problem.
Currently Jennifer can be seen in Netflix movie Mother, in which she plays an assassin. Preparing for that role was tough, as Jennifer had to be in top shape. In the video below, she talks about the ‘intense’ preparations.