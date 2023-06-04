jennifer lopez goes for a minimal look

When it comes to her fashion choices, Jennifer Lopez is usually on the cutting edge bold, Who can forget that stunning Versace dress from the Grammys, or her leopard look from Valentino more recently? When Tara gets ready, she wants to attract attention. But it looks like even J.Lo isn’t immune to this summer’s stubbornly cool luxury trend. We spotted Jennifer Lopez in a minimalist look that’s much cooler than her signature style.

Jennifer Lopez in a minimal look

Thanks to labels like Khaite, The Row and Gabriella Hearst, a quiet elegance is on trend now – think all neutral color palettes and subtle tailoring. That polished look clearly has an effect on Lopez, too. The star opted for a classic white tank top and paired it with black wide-leg pants and a cropped cardigan. her Chanel loafers and bloated The Coach bag also featured relatively discreet logos — as opposed to the bold designer monograms she’d worn before. The whole look was effortless and elegant in an understated way. It’s a dramatic change from the chunky Timberlands and huge aviator sunglasses Lopez usually wears.

Never miss anything from Vogue.nl again? Sign up for the newsletter now and get the latest fashion and beauty news.

Lopez’s new approach to style is a good sign of experimenting with a different look this season. Clearly, it paid off for Lopez to switch up her signature style a bit. If you’re a minimalist lover, maybe try on as many clothes as possible for a week and venture outside that comfort zone.

This article was originally published by Vogue UK.