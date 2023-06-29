Jennifer Lopez goes for a new summer haircut and cuts the bangs

We love switching up our hair for the summer months and apparently celebrities do too. Jennifer Lopez A brand new hairstyle has just been unveiled and we can’t get enough of it.

Jennifer Lopez Is Adopting a New Summer Hairstyle With Full Bangs

in recent years we have Jay Lo rocking her typical bouncy waves or slicked back hair, but the singer/actress recently unveiled a new hairstyle, complete with a. pony,

Under her Instagram message, she mentioned the new haircut: “bang bang 🩵 #ThisIsMeNow @jlobeauty @hairbylorenzomartin”.

In a series of selfies she shared on Instagram, we take a look at what other shades the brunette is in for, along with some Sun kissed highlighted styled loose seaside Wave’s. Fringe is fuller and more edgy in the middle curtain bangs Which frames her face beautifully. This immediately gives us inspiration for our next trip to the hairdresser.

A few days ago, Jennifer was spotted with many people. dark and thin haircut during the premiere of glitter, which she attended alongside her husband, Ben Affleck. We can only wonder if it’s for a new role or maybe she’s just fantasizing about a change, but whatever the reason, it looks like there’s no haircut that J.Lo can go with. . But don’t like it.

It follows a period of change in her personal life, reportedly with her husband ben affleck bought a new home for his family – which includes Jennifer’s twins Emme and Max and Ben’s children with his ex-wife jennifer garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The two have been searching for their dream home for two years since moving to Los Angeles.

We can’t wait to see more of Jennifer’s stunning new bangs soon highlighted,

See photo here.