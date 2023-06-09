Jennifer Lopez has another hit, but on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez has another big hit. Not in the hit parade, though, but with streaming service Netflix. His film ‘The Mother’ is currently in the top 10 highest grossing Netflix films of all time.

Figures released by Netflix show that their new film Mother One of the greatest hits ever delivered on the streaming service. The film in which the singer plays an ex-soldier and murderer who is interrogated by the FBI is currently ranked eighth in the top 10 highest-grossing films on Netflix. The film currently has 230 million watch hours. Netflix calculates that top 10 based on the numbers that a movie records during the first 28 days. Predictions are that the film may still reach fifth place, but definitely sixth. the difference is from the movies adam project And extraction It is negligible after all.

The American singer must be pleased that various film critics write positive reviews about her acting performance. “The film never takes itself too seriously and certainly doesn’t pretend to be more than what it is: an action thriller with a starring role for a famous singer. But Lopez does her important job gracefully, Which is very pleasant to watch”, it seems, among other things.

