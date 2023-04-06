Jennifer Lopez is criticized for promoting drink, despite saying she does not drink alcohol: ‘Opportunist’ | celebrities

1 of 3 Jennifer Lopez promotes brand of alcoholic beverages — Photo: playback/Instagram Jennifer Lopez promotes brand of alcoholic beverages – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has been receiving a lot of criticism from fans and followers for posting a video of her promoting her brand of alcoholic beverages Deola. The unsuspecting will most likely defend the star, saying that she has the right to represent the brand she wants, but some of the artist’s statements and her family’s history end up going against her new venture into the business world.

“I’ve been working non-stop for decades and I’m increasingly realizing the importance of enjoying life,” the singer said in an Instagram video promoting the drink. “I just wanted to create something better – something with better taste, better ingredients, something I would enjoy drinking with my friends and family, and that is Delola.”

It didn’t take long for her 240 million followers to express their disappointment in the comment space. “Oh wow. This is disappointing,” wrote one person. “Why not create a non-alcoholic brand considering that you have been openly talking about the negative effects of alcohol and that you don’t drink yourself? That seems so off the mark for you genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol,” chided another. A third wrote: “JLo you don’t drink. This is like something that’s known and pointed out on countless occasions. .. I understand, money is money, but Mom, you don’t drink alcohol.

In addition to the past statements given by J-Lo herself, some followers questioned something even more serious, relating the commercial to the drama experienced by her husband, actor Ben Affleck, who faced problems with alcoholism, mainly during the recording of ‘Justice League’ ‘, shortly before resuming the relationship with her.

“Ah, capitalism strikes again”, criticized a follower. “J.Lo was an inspiration for me to stay away from alcohol, although she is not sober she has spoken about how she rarely drinks and if she drinks it is a celebratory sip so it is a shame she is promoting alcohol when there are so many great drinks non-alcoholic! For the sake of argument, it sure is a business and it’s about the money, but it seems disingenuous as hell to promote alcohol under the guise of ‘living a little’ when she talks about how alcohol is bad for her skin and not her style (not to mention Ben’s past problems). But hey, we’re all rooting for a dollar, right?” protested another fan with accurate text.