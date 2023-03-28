Jennifer Lopez is fed up with one of Ben Affleck’s habits

One of the habits of the husband ben affleck already started to annoy Jennifer Lopez: the cigarettes. The actor smokes too much, and the singer is in the middle of a ‘campaign’ for the actor and director to stop smoking, a source close to them said.

Sources have indicated that Ben is already starting to quit smoking. Before, he used to smoke almost a pack of cigarettes a day, but he opted to chew nicotine gum all the time, and this is also bothering J-Lo.

“Jen is bothered because he’s always chewing gum now,” he says.

The actor respects Jennifer, and hardly smokes around her, but the whip is constant.

“Jen doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink… she leads a disciplined life and is far from any vices”, justifies the informant.

“Ben only smokes outside and away from Jen, but he admits that she hates it as much that he chews gum as he smokes, which has been difficult (for the actor).

DISCOURAGEMENT

Ben Affleck’s behavior at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5 continues to yield on social media after apparently Jennifer Lopez caught his attention live during the awards show. The clip of the moment went viral, but now some people are revealing the real reason behind the actor’s ‘dismay’.

About the video a source commented: “Jen and Ben had a fun night at the Grammys, but they were both very busy working on various projects, and Ben was feeling tired… He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self. Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there (…) Jen knows that Ben is a great husband and they still made sure we had a good night together.”

While the “Entertainment Tonight” program insider assured that Ben was just feeling tired, other people close to the production ensured that everything was ‘acted’ and that the scene was part of the presenter Trevor Noah’s skit.

The source stated: “Jen would never call Ben’s attention on national television… it’s not something she would do, and the scene happened just as the cameras were on Trevor Noah doing his skit right next to them,” he justifies, adding that the ‘ ear pulling’ was part of the skit.

Last Sunday, February 5, an unusual situation took place at the 2023 Grammys between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The subject reverberated a lot among Twitter and TikTok users and made the voice of “Booty” come out to the public to say something. Fans were surprised by an alleged harsh dialogue between the two at the awards and at a premiere of the singer’s new feature film, “Casamento Armado”, where she would have asked her husband to cheer up a little more.

Through social networks, Jennifer gave a pin, which for many was a response to the comments she saw. In a reels with the actor, posted on Instagram and taken from the day of the musical awards, she says:

“Always the best time with my love, my husband”.

The video shows that the two had a dialogue and that while presenter Trevor Noah was nearby, she would have said: “Stop! Look friendlier and more motivated” and Affleck reportedly said, “Maybe”. The expressions change quickly when realizing that they had cameras showing the moment.

INFLUENCER

Jennifer Lopez is one of the favorite influencers of the big brands, but it is not just any brand that manages to catch the attention of the Bronx Diva, to the point that she accepts to disclose it on her social networks. According to OK! a simple post or mention of J-Lo on her Twitter or Instagram charges her $690,000 (R$3.5 million), and depending on whether the publicity requires a more elaborate photo shoot, that figure could double.

“Jennifer Lopez is an empowered woman, Latina, a mother, married to a big Hollywood celebrity… what she touches turns to gold, brands want influencers like that”, justifies a source.

In 2023 she advertised for brands such as Coach, BodyArmor and Intimissimi, among others.

Despite her millionaire profits on social networks, J-Lo still cannot reach the price charged by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner or Selena Gomez. They can charge up to US$ 1 million (R$ 5.1 million) for a single post.

